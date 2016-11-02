Volleyball: Lady Dragons capture bi-district crown

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Volleyball, Volleyball

The Chico Lady Dragons are headed to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Playing a virtual road match at Collinsville Monday, the Lady Dragons held on to sink the Lady Pirates in four games to capture the 2A Region II bi-district title. Chico won 25-15, 10-25, 25-11, 25-22.

“I was extremely proud of the way we handled the pressure of a playoff game atmosphere,” said Chico coach Jody Carter. “We struggled some in game two but found a way to battle back to keep our playoff hopes alive.”

The Lady Dragons (28-7) will move on to play the winner of Tuesday’s bi-district match between Frost and Trenton in the area round later this week. A time and location for the match was to be determined.

Senior setter Britton Petty helped serve up the victory with five aces in her 27 trips to the service line.

“Britton Petty had a great night from the service line,” Carter said.

Raven Leal, Kiley Marburger and Jessica Byers paced the Lady Dragons’ attack, combining for 42 kills. Leal put down 15 kills. Marburger added 14.

Defensively, Sarah Martin registered eight blocks. Marburger made 23 digs.