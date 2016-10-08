Volleyball: Lady Bulldogs even score with Ranger

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

After big wins in the first two sets, the Alvord Lady Bulldogs held on in the third to pull off the sweep of Ranger Tuesday.

Alvord (15-12) won 25-15, 25-10, 27-25 to move to 3-5 in District 9-2A.

“I’m proud of the girls and the way they played together,” said Alvord coach Catherine Kelly. “We came out ready to play and never looked back.”

Christina Thomas buried 12 kills. Kinly Walker added 10 kills.

Brittany Gayler finished with three kills and served three aces.

Kendall Connolly handed out 24 assists.

Randi Taylor made 63 digs.

Alvord will play at Poolville at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs will get a rematch with Wise County rival Chico at home Tuesday.