Volleyball: Krum sweeps Bridgeport

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Volleyball, Volleyball

The Bridgeport Sissies dropped to 0-2 in District 9-4A Tuesday.

Krum swept the Sissies (14-13) 25-8, 25-5, 25-13.

“We struggled to find our groove,” said Bridgeport coach Jennifer Ragland. “We never gave up and we kept on fighting no matter the score. We are working on building confidence individually and as a team. We ended the game with good momentum and hope to carry that into the match.”

Bridgeport took on Sanger Friday.

The Sissies managed 14 kills against Krum. Abbi Hatton finished with eight.

Katie Hudson handed out five assists. Jacquelyn Bailey added four.

Morgen Davidson blocked six shots.

Bailey made six digs. Beka Powers, Natalie Smith and Hatton finished with five digs each.