Volleyball: Krum snaps Decatur streak – Lady Eagles suffer first league setback after 67 wins

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

The Decatur Lady Eagles’ district winning streak that dated back to 2008 ended Tuesday night.

In a showdown of top 15 teams in Class 4A, Krum jumped on Decatur early in the first set and then held on in back-and-forth third and fourth games to take the match. Krum won 25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23.

The Lady Eagles’ league winning streak ended at 67.

“It’s been a good run,” said Decatur coach Claire Gay. “You have to give it to the girls for their drive. They never wanted to let up. They’ve had a commitment to a standard for themselves and the program. This group didn’t want to let that go. But it’s a tough district. We’d rather play against some of the toughest teams in the state in district to prepare us for the playoffs.”

Decatur (20-18, 3-1) landed just five kills in the opening set on 25 attacks with six errors. Decatur fell behind 9-2 to start the set and never recovered in the 12-point loss.

“With them coming off the loss to Argyle, you knew they would be ready to play,” Gay said. “They played perfect [in the first set]. It took us some time to adjust.”

The Lady Eagles quickly dug out of the early hole with 11 kills in a two-point win to even the match.

Decatur had its best hitting set in the third, putting down 11 kills in 32 attacks. But the Lady Eagles couldn’t keep pace with Krum, falling by six.

In the final set, Decatur put down 15 kills and took a 22-19 lead. Krum then put together a 6-1 run to end the game and match.

“We had the fourth set and couldn’t get a sideout. We got caught in a bad rotation,” Gay said.

“After the start, we expended a lot of energy to comeback. We needed a lot of people to step up. We’re capable of playing better. It shows that we’re not at our peak yet.”

Kelsie Worley led the Lady Eagles with 17 kills. Madison Lowery added seven and Satasha Kostelecky six.

Haley Griffin put down five kills and assisted on 37 finishers.

Maclaine Lowery served three aces. She made 29 digs.

Raena Slate had 22 kills.

Decatur took on Argyle Friday to close out the first half of District 9-4A play. The Lady Eagles start the second half at Bridgeport Tuesday.