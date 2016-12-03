Volleyball: Griffin, Petty TAVC earn setter of year honors – Decatur coach, libero garner awards

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Volleyball, Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

As setters, Decatur senior Haley Griffin and Chico senior Britton Petty guided their respective teams on extended playoff runs.

This week both were named setter of the year in their respective conferences by the Texas Association of Volleyball Coaches. The setting duo were among several Wise County players that earned TAVC honors.

Decatur’s Claire Gay was named the 4A TAVC coach of the year. Gay led the Lady Eagles to their seventh straight region semifinal at the end of a 27-21 season.

A three-time Wise County coach of the year and two-time state champion, Gay was also honored as the 2015 National Federation of High Schools volleyball coach of the year.

Griffin, who handed out 1,111 assists, served 58 aces with 151 kills and 374 digs, was named the 4A top setter. She was also named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association 4A team and 9-4A’s most valuable server.

Petty earned the TAVC 2A setter honor. The 9-2A Offensive MVP set the ball 1,569 times for Lady Dragons during their 30-8 season. She also put down 55 kills and served 109 aces.

Decatur senior Maclaine Lowery was picked at the 4A Defensive Player of the Year.

Lowery made 744 digs with 75 aces and earned 9-4A libero of the year.

Boyd sophomore Jordyn Todd joined seniors Kayleigh Pappajohn and Morgan Abbott on the 3A TAVC team.

Todd, the 8-3A co-MVP with Bowie’s Addy Cook, buried 484 kills and added 41 aces and 270 digs. Pappajohn, 8-3A’s most valuable hitter, put down a team-high 511 kills and made 334 digs with 34 aces. Abbott, the district’s top setter, handed out 1,248 assists to go along with 46 aces, 236 digs and 77 kills.

Todd and Pappajohn also landed on the TGCA all-state squad.

Decatur sophomore middle blocker Satasha Kostelecky and senior outside hitter Kelsie Worley made the 4A TAVC team.

Both were first-team 9-4A. Kostelecky, a TGCA 4A all-state pick, recorded 337 kills with 133 blocks. Worley led the team with 444 kills.

Chico senior outside hitter Kiley Marburger made the TAVC 2A squad. Marburger was a 9-2A first-team pick for the region semifinalists. Marburger racked up 279 kills with 41 aces.