Volleyball: Griffin, Lowery lead 9-4A picks

Decatur seniors Haley Griffin and Maclaine Lowery paced the Decatur Lady Eagles to their seventh straight area title this season.
Griffin handed out 1,111 assists, served 58 aces with 151 kills and 374 digs. Lowery made 744 digs with 75 aces.
The pair earned superlative honors on the 9-4A team.
Griffin was named most valuable server. Lowery shared the most valuable libero with Argyle’s Maddie DeGuire.
League champion Argyle dominated the all-district selections. Halee Van Poppel took MVP with Allison White being named most valuable blocker.
Krum’s Courtnie Roberts was the most valuable setter with Rhett Robinson being the top hitter and Reese Robinson the newcomer of the year.
Decatur landed two players on the first team and three on the second team. Bridgeport garnered a first- and second-team selection each.
Decatur sophomore middle blocker Satasha Kostelecky made the first team with senior outside hitter Kelsie Worley. Kostelecky recorded 337 kills with 133 blocks. Worley led the team with 444 kills.
Bridgeport’s Abbi Hatton joined the first team. She led the Sissies in kills.
Decatur’s Madison Lowery, Abbie Heiens and Raena Slate picked up second-team selections with Bridgeport’s Natalie Smith.
Madison Lowery finished with 138 kills and 69 blocks. Slate put down 206 kills with 490 digs. Heiens made 382 digs.
ALL-DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL
6-5A
CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Camryn Berryhill, Northwest
BLOCKER OF THE YEAR: Bailey Cagle, Northwest
FIRST TEAM
Analise Lucio, Northwest
SECOND TEAM
Oakley O’Dell, Northwest; Lexi Ihrig, Northwest
HONORABLE MENTION
NORTHWEST: Kassidi Kunz, Kori James
ALL-ACADEMIC
NORTHWEST: Abby Cockrum, Analise Lucio, Bailey Cagle, Bailey Cryts, Camryn Berryhill, Cierra Smith, Kassidi Kunz, Lexi Ihrig, Morgan Andress, Nikki Fouts, Oaklay O’Dell, Piper Blake
9-4A
MVP: Halee Van Poppel, Argyle
MOST VALUABLE BLOCKER: Allison White, Argyle
MOST VALUABLE SETTER: Courtnie Roberts, Krum
MOST VALUABLE SERVER: Haley Griffin, Decatur
MOST VALUABLE HITTER: Rhett Robinson, Krum
MOST VALUABLE LIBERO: Maddie DeGuire, Argyle; Maclaine Lowery, Decatur
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Reese Robinson, Krum
COACH OF THE YEAR: Clark Oberle, Argyle
FIRST TEAM
Satasha Kostelecky, Decatur; Kelsie Worley, Decatur; Abbi Hatton, Bridgeport; Kelsie Roberts, Krum; Hattie Murray, Krum; Mary Gerken, Gainesville; Greer Koonce, Sanger; Maci Turkoly, Sanger; Gabbi Roelofs, Sanger
SECOND TEAM
Natalie Smith, Bridgeport; Autumn Finney, Krum; Mariah Henderson, Gainesville; Sophie Betzhold, Argyle; Kenzie Turkoly, Sanger; Mady Jacobs, Sanger; Sydney Price, Sanger; Madison Lowery, Decatur; Abbie Heiens, Decatur; Raena Slate, Decatur
HONORABLE MENTION
BRIDGEPORT: Courtney Cline
DECATUR: Kallie Boner, Autumn Fuller, Harper Lowery
ALL-ACADEMIC
BRIDGEPORT: Courtney Cline, Kristen Grooms, Katie Hudson, Rebekah Powers, Natalie Smith
DECATUR: Abbie Heiens, Maclaine Lowery, Raena Slate, Julianne Tynsky, Haley Griffin, Autumn Fuller, Mallory Downe, Satasha Kostelecky, Harper Lowery
8-3A
MVP: Addy Cook, Bowie; Jordyn Todd, Boyd
MOST VALUABLE SETTER: Morgan Abbott, Boyd
MOST VALUABLE HITTER: Huntlee Martindale, Holliday; Kayleigh PappaJohn, Boyd
MOST VALUABLE SERVER: Karlyn Dean, Bowie; Keynzie Todd, Boyd
MOST VALUABLE BLOCKER: Bre Box, Holliday
MOST VALUABLE LIBERO: Mayge Fenoglio, Nocona
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Delaney Pellegrini, Boyd
COACH OF THE YEAR: Dusty Crafton, Boyd
FIRST TEAM
Larrin Maxwell, Boyd; Jacey Cate, Boyd; Saylea Mayfield, Paradise; Trinity Tisdale, Jacksboro; Payton Ferguson, Nocona; Maddie Brown, Henrietta; Lindsay Trent, Henrietta; Kenli Bedingfield, Holliday; Kelsee Trainham, Holliday; Taylor Thompson, Bowie; Henslee Ogle, Bowie
SECOND TEAM
Hannah Kinnett, City View; Gracie Barnett, Paradise; Ashley Kosman, Paradise; Trystin Fenoglio, Nocona; Angel Rudy, Nocona; Peyton Lee, Henrietta; Sami Morrow, Henrietta; Landri Allen, Holliday; Brooke Coltrain, Holliday; Ivy Dennis, Bowie; Carcyn Robertson, Bowie; Mackenzie Tole, Bowie
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYD: Becca Jordan, Macey Mccune
PARADISE: Maddie Mitschke, Harley Mayfield
ALL-ACADEMIC
BOYD: Morgan Abbott, Kayleigh Pappajohn, Keynzie Todd, Macey Mccune, Jordyn Todd
9-2A
MVP: Billie Roberts, Poolville
OFFENSIVE MVP: Britton Petty, Chico
DEFENSIVE MVP: Makaela Ewing, Ranger
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Trinity Johnson, Poolville
COACH OF THE YEAR: Derek Wuthrich, Graford
FIRST TEAM
Madilyn Ellerbe, Ranger; Kiley Marburger, Chico; Raven Leal, Chico; Brenlee Jones, Poolville; Kallee Cumbie, Poolville; Kinly Walker, Alvord
SECOND TEAM
Jessica Byers, Chico; Sarah Martin, Chico; Ryan Jennings, Poolville; Hailey Terry, Poolville; Randi Taylor, Alvord; Christina Thomas, Alvord
HONORABLE MENTION
ALVORD: Kendall Connolly, Brittany Gayler
CHICO: Laynee North, Macy McDaniel, Kayla Clampitt, Michaela Martin
ALL-ACADEMIC
ALVORD: Kaely Beaver, Randi Taylor, Brittany Gayler, Kinly Walker, Abbey Bloomer, Maggie Wicks, Christina Thomas
CHICO: Macy McDaniel, Michaela Martin, Raven Leal, Kiley Marburger, Claire Hill, Britton Petty, Laynee North, Kayla Clampitt, Allison Maddux, Claire Hill