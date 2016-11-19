Volleyball: Griffin, Lowery lead 9-4A picks

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Decatur seniors Haley Griffin and Maclaine Lowery paced the Decatur Lady Eagles to their seventh straight area title this season.

Griffin handed out 1,111 assists, served 58 aces with 151 kills and 374 digs. Lowery made 744 digs with 75 aces.

The pair earned superlative honors on the 9-4A team.

Griffin was named most valuable server. Lowery shared the most valuable libero with Argyle’s Maddie DeGuire.

League champion Argyle dominated the all-district selections. Halee Van Poppel took MVP with Allison White being named most valuable blocker.

Krum’s Courtnie Roberts was the most valuable setter with Rhett Robinson being the top hitter and Reese Robinson the newcomer of the year.

Decatur landed two players on the first team and three on the second team. Bridgeport garnered a first- and second-team selection each.

Decatur sophomore middle blocker Satasha Kostelecky made the first team with senior outside hitter Kelsie Worley. Kostelecky recorded 337 kills with 133 blocks. Worley led the team with 444 kills.

Bridgeport’s Abbi Hatton joined the first team. She led the Sissies in kills.

Decatur’s Madison Lowery, Abbie Heiens and Raena Slate picked up second-team selections with Bridgeport’s Natalie Smith.

Madison Lowery finished with 138 kills and 69 blocks. Slate put down 206 kills with 490 digs. Heiens made 382 digs.

ALL-DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL

6-5A

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Camryn Berryhill, Northwest

BLOCKER OF THE YEAR: Bailey Cagle, Northwest

FIRST TEAM

Analise Lucio, Northwest

SECOND TEAM

Oakley O’Dell, Northwest; Lexi Ihrig, Northwest

HONORABLE MENTION

NORTHWEST: Kassidi Kunz, Kori James

ALL-ACADEMIC

NORTHWEST: Abby Cockrum, Analise Lucio, Bailey Cagle, Bailey Cryts, Camryn Berryhill, Cierra Smith, Kassidi Kunz, Lexi Ihrig, Morgan Andress, Nikki Fouts, Oaklay O’Dell, Piper Blake

9-4A

MVP: Halee Van Poppel, Argyle

MOST VALUABLE BLOCKER: Allison White, Argyle

MOST VALUABLE SETTER: Courtnie Roberts, Krum

MOST VALUABLE SERVER: Haley Griffin, Decatur

MOST VALUABLE HITTER: Rhett Robinson, Krum

MOST VALUABLE LIBERO: Maddie DeGuire, Argyle; Maclaine Lowery, Decatur

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Reese Robinson, Krum

COACH OF THE YEAR: Clark Oberle, Argyle

FIRST TEAM

Satasha Kostelecky, Decatur; Kelsie Worley, Decatur; Abbi Hatton, Bridgeport; Kelsie Roberts, Krum; Hattie Murray, Krum; Mary Gerken, Gainesville; Greer Koonce, Sanger; Maci Turkoly, Sanger; Gabbi Roelofs, Sanger

SECOND TEAM

Natalie Smith, Bridgeport; Autumn Finney, Krum; Mariah Henderson, Gainesville; Sophie Betzhold, Argyle; Kenzie Turkoly, Sanger; Mady Jacobs, Sanger; Sydney Price, Sanger; Madison Lowery, Decatur; Abbie Heiens, Decatur; Raena Slate, Decatur

HONORABLE MENTION

BRIDGEPORT: Courtney Cline

DECATUR: Kallie Boner, Autumn Fuller, Harper Lowery

ALL-ACADEMIC

BRIDGEPORT: Courtney Cline, Kristen Grooms, Katie Hudson, Rebekah Powers, Natalie Smith

DECATUR: Abbie Heiens, Maclaine Lowery, Raena Slate, Julianne Tynsky, Haley Griffin, Autumn Fuller, Mallory Downe, Satasha Kostelecky, Harper Lowery

8-3A

MVP: Addy Cook, Bowie; Jordyn Todd, Boyd

MOST VALUABLE SETTER: Morgan Abbott, Boyd

MOST VALUABLE HITTER: Huntlee Martindale, Holliday; Kayleigh PappaJohn, Boyd

MOST VALUABLE SERVER: Karlyn Dean, Bowie; Keynzie Todd, Boyd

MOST VALUABLE BLOCKER: Bre Box, Holliday

MOST VALUABLE LIBERO: Mayge Fenoglio, Nocona

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Delaney Pellegrini, Boyd

COACH OF THE YEAR: Dusty Crafton, Boyd

FIRST TEAM

Larrin Maxwell, Boyd; Jacey Cate, Boyd; Saylea Mayfield, Paradise; Trinity Tisdale, Jacksboro; Payton Ferguson, Nocona; Maddie Brown, Henrietta; Lindsay Trent, Henrietta; Kenli Bedingfield, Holliday; Kelsee Trainham, Holliday; Taylor Thompson, Bowie; Henslee Ogle, Bowie

SECOND TEAM

Hannah Kinnett, City View; Gracie Barnett, Paradise; Ashley Kosman, Paradise; Trystin Fenoglio, Nocona; Angel Rudy, Nocona; Peyton Lee, Henrietta; Sami Morrow, Henrietta; Landri Allen, Holliday; Brooke Coltrain, Holliday; Ivy Dennis, Bowie; Carcyn Robertson, Bowie; Mackenzie Tole, Bowie

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYD: Becca Jordan, Macey Mccune

PARADISE: Maddie Mitschke, Harley Mayfield

ALL-ACADEMIC

BOYD: Morgan Abbott, Kayleigh Pappajohn, Keynzie Todd, Macey Mccune, Jordyn Todd

9-2A

MVP: Billie Roberts, Poolville

OFFENSIVE MVP: Britton Petty, Chico

DEFENSIVE MVP: Makaela Ewing, Ranger

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Trinity Johnson, Poolville

COACH OF THE YEAR: Derek Wuthrich, Graford

FIRST TEAM

Madilyn Ellerbe, Ranger; Kiley Marburger, Chico; Raven Leal, Chico; Brenlee Jones, Poolville; Kallee Cumbie, Poolville; Kinly Walker, Alvord

SECOND TEAM

Jessica Byers, Chico; Sarah Martin, Chico; Ryan Jennings, Poolville; Hailey Terry, Poolville; Randi Taylor, Alvord; Christina Thomas, Alvord

HONORABLE MENTION

ALVORD: Kendall Connolly, Brittany Gayler

CHICO: Laynee North, Macy McDaniel, Kayla Clampitt, Michaela Martin

ALL-ACADEMIC

ALVORD: Kaely Beaver, Randi Taylor, Brittany Gayler, Kinly Walker, Abbey Bloomer, Maggie Wicks, Christina Thomas

CHICO: Macy McDaniel, Michaela Martin, Raven Leal, Kiley Marburger, Claire Hill, Britton Petty, Laynee North, Kayla Clampitt, Allison Maddux, Claire Hill