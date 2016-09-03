Volleyball: Grapevine spoils Decatur home debut

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

After faltering late in the first set, the Decatur Lady Eagles couldn’t complete rallies in the second and third games against Grapevine Tuesday.

Grapevine spoiled the Lady Eagles’ home opener with a 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 victory.

Decatur (13-16) struggled to find offense, hitting just .069 with 26 kills and 19 errors.

“It was a tough loss. We really need to believe in ourselves and not be scared to make errors,” said Kelsie Worley. “We need to have confidence to put the ball down.”

Worley finished with 12 kills.

“Kelsie’s had to learn to take a key role. Her and Satasha [Kostelecky] are hitting,” said Decatur coach Claire Gay. “We need more people to step up offensively, swing and score.

“We’re very inconsistent and it’s a huge struggle. Until we build some consistency, it’s hard to build some momentum.”

Back-to-back kills from Haley Griffin – who finished with four along with 12 assists – put Decatur up 23-21 in the opening set. Decatur did not score, and Grapevine rattled off four straight points, including a pair of stuff blocks by Kerstynn Grobe, to take the game.

Grapevine jumped out to a 21-14 lead in the second set. A pair of aces by Kostelecky started a 6-0 run for the Lady Eagles to pull within two, 24-22.

Grapevine ended the run and the set with a kill by Jordan McCalla.

Decatur fell behind 10-3 in the third set. The Lady Eagles rallied to pull within one, 18-17, with a Griffin kill.

Decatur couldn’t level the score, falling by six.

Maclaine Lowery was out of the lineup with a back injury. Abbie Heines made 12 digs as the libero. Griffin had 13 digs and Kallie Boner 12.

Madison Lowery blocked six shots and Worley four.

Decatur hoped to bounce back Friday, taking on Eaton at home. The Lady Eagles are open Tuesday.