Volleyball: Eaton dishes Decatur loss

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Eaton High School, Volleyball

The Decatur Lady Eagles struggled to generate offense and slow down the Eaton Eagles’ attack Friday.

Eaton took three of four sets from Decatur 25-9, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17.

Decatur (13-17) managed only 34 kills in their second straight home loss.

“We struggled all the way around – passing and hitting,” said Decatur coach Claire Gay. “We knew they would come ready to play.

“I know our potential is far greater than [the girls] are giving themselves credit for and we’re not playing up to our people.”

Kaylee Payne buried 16 kills for Eaton. Bailey Kirk added 15.

Eaton set the tone for the match in the opening set with Payne and Kirk combining for eight kills.

Eaton went on an 11-1 run to take a 22-7 lead on a Kirk kill. Eaton went on to win the opening game by 16.

After falling behind 6-0 in the second set, Decatur responded tying the game at 14 with a Kelsie Worley kill followed by an Eaton error. Two more Worley kills put Decatur in the lead.

Worley had six of her team-high 12 kills in the set along with an ace.

Decatur took the game 25-20.

Alyssa Jolly’s kill followed by Maribel Aumoeualogo’s ace started a five-point run that put Eaton up 19-13 in the third game. Decatur managed only one more point in the set.

With the chance to seize the match, Eaton jumped on the opportunity in game four. Eaton went up 12-5 on a kill by Kirk. Decatur never got closer than five the rest of the way.

Satasha Kostelecky finished with eight kills.

Haley Griffin handed out 25 assists.

Kallie Boner made 21 digs on defense.

The Lady Eagles were off Tuesday and will head to Kennedale Friday.