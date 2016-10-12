Volleyball: Defending champs rally past Decatur – Argyle trips Lady Eagles in four

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

In the opening set Friday, the Decatur Lady Eagles’ young front line showed their potential against the defending 4A state champion Argyle Lady Eagles.

But over the final four sets, Argyle’s talented and experienced duo of Allison White and Halee Van Poppel took over the match. The pair put down 15 kills each to lead Argyle to an 18-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-12 win at Decatur High School gym.

“We knew their two best players were back and were tough,” said Decatur coach Claire Gay. “We couldn’t score at the net.

“We tried to match up in different areas. They are a good team. We knew we’d have to play well to beat them.”

With their second straight loss, Decatur (20-19, 3-2) fell to third in District 9-4A at the end of the first half. Argyle leads the league at 5-0. Krum is second at 4-1.

With sophomore Satasha Kostelecky putting down a pair of kills and three from freshman Madison Lowery, Decatur grabbed the opening set.

“We caught them off guard the first set,” Gay said.

Lowery finished with eight kills, hitting a team-best .727. Kostelecky recorded five finishers.

Raena Slate led Decatur with 10 kills.

Argyle bounced back, scoring the first six points of the second set and running out to a quick 15-5 lead.

Decatur fought back within seven, 16-9, before Argyle went on a 9-2 closing run.

Decatur scored the first two points of the third set, including an ace from Slate. The lead didn’t last long. Argyle used a 7-0 run that included three kills from White to build a 17-8 advantage. Argyle went on for the five-point win to go up 2-1.

Back-to-back blocks from White, who finished with four, put Argyle up 4-1 in the fourth set on the way to a wire-to-wire win. Argyle ended the match with a 6-0 run.

Haley Griffin handed out 24 assists for Decatur.

Defensively, Maclaine Lowery made 22 digs. Kallie Boner finished with 15.

Decatur started the second half of league play at Bridgeport Tuesday. The Lady Eagles head to Sanger at 5 p.m. Friday.