Volleyball: Decatur sweeps Sissies to end skid

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

With both teams coming off tough losses, the Bridgeport Sissies and Decatur Lady Eagles each looked to get back on track Tuesday.

Decatur (21-19) was able to put a complete match together to pull off the three-game win over Bridgeport (14-17) and end a two-match skid. Decatur won 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 to move to 4-2 in District 9-4A.

Bridgeport, who was coming off a tough five-set loss to Gainesville, fell to 0-6 in district.

Decatur managed 36 kills in 100 attacks (.140). Kelsie Worley buried 13 kills. Satasha Kostelecky added 11 in just 16 attacks.

Defensively, the Lady Eagles thwarted several scoring opportunities for the Sissies. Decatur made 61 digs. Raena Slate finished with 15 and Maclaine Lowery 14.

Abbi Hatton and Courtney Cline buried eight kills each for the Sissies.

Katie Hudson and Jacquelyn Bailey doled out 10 assists apiece.

Hatton led the Sissies’ defense with nine digs.

Decatur looked to lock up a playoff berth Friday at Sanger. The Lady Eagles face Gainesville at home Tuesday.

Bridgeport took on Krum Friday and will meet Sanger at home Tuesday.