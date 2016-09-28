Volleyball: Decatur serves up 65th straight win

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Volleyball, Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

Maclaine Lowery made herself comfortable at the service line Friday.

The senior libero served up 26 points, including four aces, to lead the Decatur Lady Eagles to a sweep of Bridgeport 25-8, 25-8, 25-7 in the District 9-4A opener.

“I love having that feeling of being back there and everything clicking,” Lowery said.

The Lady Eagles won their 65th straight district match. Decatur (18-17) also won their fifth straight match overall with the District 9-4A.

Bridgeport (14-12) dropped the loop opener after a bus accident on the way to the match in Decatur. Bridgeport coach Jennifer Ragland said the accident had her team shook up a bit.

“It’s disappointing. We were so focused and ready to play,” Ragland said. “It’s part of it. The girls have worked so hard.”

Decatur jumped on Bridgeport early in all three games with long runs. Satasha Kostelecky provided the run in the first set with eight straight service points. Decatur took a 15-4 lead with back-to-back kills from Kelsie Worley and Madison Lowery.

The Lady Eagles went on to win by 17.

A Madison Lowery kill in the second set put Decatur up 13-8 and brought Maclaine Lowery to the service line. She served out the set, ending it with an ace.

“That’s something we can count on – her going to the service line and hitting the zones she needs to,” said Decatur coach Claire Gay.

With Decatur up 11-5 in the third set, Maclaine Lowery went back to the service line and served the next 12 points to get the Lady Eagles to a 23-6 lead. She had two aces in run that included a pair of kills from Raena Slate and Kostelecky.

Kostelecky finished with a team-high 11 kills. Worley finished with 10.

Haley Griffin passed out 29 assists.

Bridgeport was led by Abbi Hatton with five kills. Katie Hudson had eight assists.

The Sissies had 15 kills in the match. Errors in service receive limited the Sissies’ chances.

“Passing is something from the beginning that we’ve needed to work on. When we’re on, we’re on, and when we’re off, we’re off,” Ragland said.