Volleyball: Decatur finishes 2-1 in consolation bracket

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

Playing in the tough Northwest ISD Classic over the weekend, the Decatur Lady Eagles went 2-1 in the bronze consolation bracket.

Decatur beat Canyon in three games 25-21, 22-25, 25-23.

Dumas rallied to knock off Decatur in three sets 21-25, 25-22, 25-23.

Decatur beat Coronado in straight sets 25-13, 25-20.

Decatur finished third in its pool, going 1-2. The Lady Eagles beat The Colony in three games and fell to Randall and Rockwall.

Kelsie Worley put down 50 kills over the tournament.

Satasha Kostelecky added 42 kills with 23 blocks and seven aces.

Haley Griffin handed out 144 assists.

Maclaine Lowery made 141 digs.