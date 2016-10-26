Volleyball: Decatur evens score with Krum – Lady Eagles head into finale as 9-4A’s second seed

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

After suffering their first district loss since 2008 at Krum Oct. 4, the Decatur Lady Eagles circled Friday’s rematch on the schedule.

The Lady Eagles made it worth the wait. With a big match from the trio of underclassmen – sophomore Satasha Kostelecky and freshmen Madison Lowery and Harper Lowery – the Lady Eagles evened the score with Krum in a four-set victory – 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16.

“We wanted it bad. We were out for blood. This was a game we wanted to win from the beginning,” Kostelecky said.

With the victory, Decatur took over the second seed in District 9-4A, heading into the regular season finale Tuesday at league champion Argyle. Decatur would clinch the second seed with a win. A loss would leave the Lady Eagles in a tie with Krum.

Kostelecky followed up her 18-kill performance against Gainesville by putting down 11 in the middle against Krum. She hit .308 with just three hitting errors.

Kostelecky buried four kills and added a block in the clinching fourth set.

“I’ve definitely stepped up my game. It’s all thanks to Coach [Claire] Gay helping me out and pushing me in practice every day,” Kostelecky said.

Gay and Kostelecky talked recently about being more aggressive and the sophomore has responded.

“We had a heart to heart. We told her that she needs to lead this team and we needed her to hit more,” Gay said. “She was tipping more than she was hitting. She decided to start hitting more, and when she’s swinging we’re harder to defend.”

Kostelecky received assistance from the freshmen duo of Madison and Harper Lowery. The freshmen were huge in the third set win that put Decatur up 2-1. Harper had all three of her kills in the set, including the shot to put Decatur in front 23-18. Madison followed with a kill to get to game point.

“Harper really stepped up big and got some stops at the net,” Gay said. “Madison had a couple of rough points but relaxed and scored some points when we needed it.”

Decatur jumped on Krum early taking a 7-3 lead in the opening game, but couldn’t hold on. Krum rallied and took the first set with a 5-0 closing run.

After the set, Gay called her team over.

“I just said their outsides were competing better than ours,” Gay said. “They needed to do a better job of sticking to game plan. We got back to our game plan of how we’re going to beat that team. They are talented. They run a very dynamic offense that’s hard to defend. Our back row stepped up and we made a couple adjustments. We also served tough and kept them out of system.”

Decatur responded, building an 18-7 lead. Maclaine Lowery served back-to-back aces to put Decatur up by 11 and on the way to the 11-point victory to even the match.

Maclaine Lowery made a team-high 33 digs. Her passing helped Decatur run a fast offense and keep Krum scrambling.

“That’s something we’ve worked on the last couple of weeks,” Gay said. “When we play some of the better teams in our district, we’re going to have to run a fast offense which puts pressure on the passers to get us the ball. We’ve worked a lot on that transition.”

Haley Griffin doled out 35 assists.

Kelsie Worley put down a team-high 13 kills. Raena Slated finished with eight.