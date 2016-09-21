Volleyball: Decatur coach earns state honor

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

In 10 seasons at Decatur, Claire Gay has set a high bar for the volleyball program.

The coach guided the Lady Eagles to the 2013 and 2014 state titles and to four straight region finals. Her program has also won 64 straight district contests.

The three-time Wise County Coach of the Year will now add the state honor for her leadership in 2015.

Gay was notified by the University Interscholastic League that she will be recognized at the state tournament in November by the organization and the National Federation of State High School Associations as the 2015 Texas Coach of the Year.

“I don’t have words to describe it,” Gay said. “It’s been such a crazy ride, especially last year. It’s such a huge honor.”

Gay led the Lady Eagles to the Class 4A Region I final, while carrying twins. She was unable to coach the team at the region tournament, delivering her twins on the night of the final.

Gay won her 300th match earlier this season – all at Decatur.

She credits this honor to all her players that helped build the program.

“It’s an honor to them for their hard work. Gauy said they’ve created this opportunity,” Gay said.