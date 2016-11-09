Volleyball: Chico sweeps Trenton to reach region quarters

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Kayla Clampitt’s serve on match point Saturday clipped the top of the net before it teetered over and found an open spot on the floor between Trenton defenders.

“I was scared it was going to go back on our side,” Clampitt said.

Clampitt’s ace was the 11th of the afternoon for the Chico Lady Dragons and set off a celebration at the close of the 2A Region II area round match. The Lady Dragons beat Trenton in three games 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 to move on to the region quarterfinal.

Chico (29-7) took on Wolfe City Tuesday for a spot in the region tournament.

“It’s been 10-plus years since we’ve been this far,” said Chico senior Kiley Marburger. “This is a big accomplishment for us all.”

Marburger finished with five kills. She landed four in the final set, spurring a Chico comeback from a 15-10 deficit.

After struggling to connect with the shots for much of the match, Marburger landed solid contact for the first of two straight kills to start a 6-0 run and give Chico the lead.

“It was just a matter of confidence,” Marburger said. “When you’re not hitting well, you have to keep playing.”

Another 5-0 run put Chico up 21-16. A Trenton error put the Lady Dragons at match point for Clampitt’s ace.

Chico setter Britton Petty called her own number for seven kills, tying for the team high with Raven Leal.

Petty’s tip gave Chico a 12-7 advantage in the opening set. Trenton came back to tie the set and take the lead, 21-20, on a pair of aces by Bria Green.

Michaela Martin’s kill put Chico back in front 24-23 before a Trenton error gave the Lady Dragons the set.

With Macy McDaniel’s ace, Chico took a 16-8 lead in the second game. The Lady Dragons’ lead grew to 21-11 on Leal’s kill. Chico marched on to the 10-point win to set up the sweep.