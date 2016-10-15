Volleyball: Chico scores victory over Alvord

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Jessica Byers and Raven Leal combined for 26 kills to lead the Chico Lady Dragons to a three-game sweep of Wise County rival Alvord Tuesday.

Byers hammered 14 kills and Leal 12 in the 25-15, 25-17, 25-8 victory.

Chico moved to 24-5 and 8-2 in District 9-2A.

The Lady Dragons face Bryson Saturday at home and will head to Ranger Tuesday.

Alvord (15-14) dropped to 3-7 in district.

Along with the hitting of Byers and Leal, the Lady Dragons served up 21 aces. Laynee North served eight and Leal seven.

Shelby Young led the Alvord attack with three kills. Kinly Walker contributed two.

Randi Taylor made 51 digs.

Alvord will travel to Perrin Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs face Newcastle at home Tuesday.