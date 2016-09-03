Volleyball: Chico nets win on long trip

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Volleyball, Volleyball

The Chico Lady Dragons made a long Tuesday night road trip worth it.

The Lady Dragons swept Vernon Northside 25-8, 25-18, 25-22 to move to 15-3 on the season.

“It was a long travel, night and the girls played well for a long road trip,” said Chico coach Jody Carter. “Vernon [Northside] was much better than the first time we played them, so we were happy about that. We’re hoping to get two good, hard days of practice before taking on Saint Jo on Friday.”

The match against Saint Jo was the final one for the Lady Dragons before the start of District 9-2A play Sept. 10 against Perrin-Whitt.

Raven Leal led the Lady Dragons’ offensive attack Tuesday, putting down eight kills. Leal also served six aces.

Kiley Marburger added three kills and blocked two shots. She dug 17 shots.

Maddie Hager made 15 digs.