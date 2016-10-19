Volleyball: Boyd wraps up District 8-3A crown

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Volleyball

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets clinched their second straight district title Saturday.

With a three-set victory over Nocona, Boyd moved to 11-0 in District 8-3A and sealed the league crown with three matches to play.

Boyd (35-3) won 25-9, 25-18, 25-16.

“It’s nice to be able to repeat. It’s one thing to win it once, but quite another to repeat,” said Boyd coach Dusty Crafton. “We expected it. We’re proud of it, but we have higher goals.”

Nocona pushed Boyd to four games in their first meeting Sept. 20. Crafton said that gave her team more incentive to get the sweep Saturday.

Jordyn Todd and Kayleigh Pappajohn hammered 11 kills. The Lady Yellowjackets hit .324 as a team with Morgan Abbott handing out 33 assists.

“Nocona plays good defense, and they make you work for your points,” Crafton said. “You have to place [the ball] well. You can’t just hit it. I challenged them to keep it away from their libero. We did a good job.”

Defensively, Boyd made 57 digs. Larrin Maxwell made 25 and Jordyn Todd 13.

Boyd took on Holliday at home Tuesday. The Lady Yellowjackets head to Jacksboro Friday.