Volleyball: Boyd, Todd serve up win over Sissies

Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

After her team dropped the second set Tuesday to even the match, Keynzie Todd made sure another set wouldn’t escape the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets.

Todd served 24 service points over the final two games, including four of her six aces as Boyd went on to beat the Bridgeport Sissies in four sets.

Boyd (18-1) won 25-10, 22-25, 25-12, 25-5.

“[Coach Dusty Crafton] told us if we do really good, she’d give us a surprise,” Todd said about her 100 percent night at the service line. She added that she was still waiting to find out the mystery reward.

Todd had more than half of Boyd’s 11 aces. The Lady Yellowjackets finished the night at 93 percent at the service line with six errors.

Crafton said she didn’t have to make calls for Todd.

“She’s smart enough to look at the holes and serve to them,” Crafton said. “Her volleyball IQ is extremely high.”

Todd immediately got Boyd back on track in the third set with nine straight points as the Lady Yellowjackets opened up a 10-0 lead. Jordyn Todd put down three of her 17 kills in the stretch.

Boyd went on to win the set by 13, mounting the response the team ranked No. 8 in the latest 3A Texas Girls Coaches Association poll needed, according to Crafton.

“Sometimes it’s good to learn a lesson. We have to understand that people are going to play even harder against us, and we have a bullseye on us now,” Crafton said.

Boyd kept firing in the fourth set. With Keynzie Todd back at the service line Kayleigh Pappajohn recorded four kills during a 15-0 run that put the Lady Yellowjackets up 16-1.

Pappajohn led Boyd with 20 kills.

Boyd setter Morgan Abbott handed out 33 assists.

Larrin Maxwell paced Boyd’s defense with 13 digs.

Bridgeport (9-9) managed only four points the rest of the match with Boyd’s Jacey Cate landing a stuff block to close it.

“Our condition is not where it needs to be. We worked so hard that second set and got tired,” said Bridgeport coach Jennifer Ragland. “We showed what we can do [in the second set] and what we are capable of. But after that high, we reverted back to playing cautiously. We won with good passing and hitting.”

Morgen Davidson finished with seven kills for the Sissies. Abbie Hatton added six.

Jacquelyn Bailey doled out 13 assists.

Natalie Smith, who moved to libero over the weekend, made 10 digs.