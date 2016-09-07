Volleyball: Boyd takes second

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Volleyball

The Peaster Lady Greyhounds edged the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets in two sets Saturday in a 3A top 10 showdown in the championship of the Nocona Tournament.

Third-ranked Peaster won 25-20, 25-17.

Boyd, ranked No. 6, fell to 23-3 with the loss.

Through the tournament Kayleigh Pappajohn buried 60 kills. Jordyn Todd netted 59 and Keynzie Todd 30.

Keynzie Todd served 16 aces.

Morgan Abbott handed out 149 assists.

Defensively, Larrin Maxwell made 65 digs.

Boyd finished non-district play at home against Ponder Tuesday.

The Lady Yellowjackets start 8-3A play at Paradise Saturday.