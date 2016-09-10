Volleyball: Boyd sweeps Ponder

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets tuned up for their district title defense Tuesday with a sweep of Ponder.

Boyd (24-3) took care of Ponder 25-18, 25-22, 25-15.

The Lady Yellowjackets will start District 8-3A play at noon Saturday in Paradise. Boyd won the league title last season and is ranked No. 8 in the latest TGCA 3A poll.

Kayleigh Pappajohn provided a big night at the net Tuesday, racking up 18 kills and hitting .364. Boyd connected at a rate of .218 on hits.

Jordyn Todd landed 11 kills.

Morgan Abbott finished with 28 assists.

Larrin Maxwell made 17 digs and Pappajohn 11.

The Lady Yellowjackets built a 12-7 lead in the opening set and went on for the seven-point victory.

Ponder led 9-7 early in the second set before Boyd rallied to win by two.

The Lady Yellowjackets jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the final set and built the advantage to 19-10.