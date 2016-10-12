Volleyball: Boyd sweeps Bowie to remain unbeaten

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

After needing five games to win their first meeting with Bowie last month, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets handled business much quicker Friday night.

Boyd (33-3) rolled past Bowie 25-23, 25-11, 25-20 to move to 9-0 in District 8-3A.

Jordyn Todd and Kayleigh Pappajohn put down 11 kills each. Keynzie Todd added eight.

Boyd tallied 40 kills as a team, hitting .308.

Morgan Abbott earned 33 assists.

Larrin Maxwell made 10 digs.

NORTHWEST DEF. SAGINAW

The trio of Bailey Cagle, Camryn Berryhill and Oakley O’Dell notched double-digit kills as the Northwest Lady Texans beat Saginaw Friday.

Northwest (25-11, 6-3) won 25-16, 23-25, 28-26, 25-20.

Cagle led the way with 17 kills. Berryhill added 13 and O’Dell 10.

Analise Lucio handed out 44 assists.

Defensively, Northwest made 82 digs. Lexi Ihrig made 20 and Berryhill 18.

CHICO DEF. NEWCASTLE

Laynee North went to the service line 21 times Saturday and netted three aces as the Chico Lady Dragons swept Newcastle.

Chico (23-5, 7-2) won 25-7, 25-5, 25-19.

Kiley Marburger and Michaela Martin combined for 13 blocks. Marburger added eight kills. Raven Leal finished with seven.

POOLVILLE DEF. ALVORD

The Alvord Lady Bulldogs bounced back from dropping the first set to even the match Friday with Poolville, but couldn’t sustain the rally.

Poolville held on for the 25-17, 23-25, 26-24, 25-17 win over Alvord (15-13, 3-6).

Christina Thomas put down 13 kills. Kinly Walker added 12.

Kendall Connolly handed out 33 assists.

Randi Taylor made 72 digs.