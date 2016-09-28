Volleyball: Boyd still undefeated in district

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Volleyball

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets won their 14th straight district match Friday, sweeping Holliday.

The Lady Yellowjackets (29-3) won 25-18, 25-15, 25-20 to move to 5-0 in District 8-3A.

Jordyn Todd put down 17 kills Friday, hitting .342.

Kayleigh Pappajohn added seven kills and Morgan Abbott six.

Abbott handed out 29 assists.

Pappajohn served five aces and Jordyn Todd three.

Defensively, Larrin Maxwell made 22 digs. Pappajohn recorded 17.

Boyd took on Jacksboro at home Tuesday and will play host to City View Friday in the final match of the first half of district.