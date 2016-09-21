Volleyball: Boyd stays unbeaten

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets remained unbeaten in District 8-3A Friday.

Behind 17 kills from Kayleigh Pappajohn and 10 from Jordyn Todd, Boyd swept Henrietta 25-19, 25-17, 25-19.

Boyd (27-3) moved to 3-0 in district.

The Lady Yellowjackets hit .269 for the match.

Macey McCune handed out 40 assists.

Boyd hitters put down 46 kills. Laney Pellegrini tallied eight kills. Keynzie Todd had seven.

Larrin Maxwell made 14 digs and Keynzie Todd 13.

Boyd went to Nocona Tuesday. The Lady Yellowjackets will head to Holliday.