Volleyball: Boyd sets new standard

Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Four seasons ago, Dusty Crafton took over a Boyd volleyball program struggling to find its legs and in search of its first playoff appearance.

Two district titles and the new highwater mark of 40 wins and an area crown this year, there’s a new standard for the program. One that Crafton credits to her three outgoing seniors – Kayleigh Pappajohn, Keynzie Todd and Morgan Abbott.

“It’s my fourth year, and they’ve been here since the beginning and built it and watched it grow,” Crafton said. “They saw the transition and were part of it. Boyd volleyball owes a lot to them. They gave us respect.”

Boyd’s 40-5 season came to an end Tuesday in the top-10 showdown with No. 3 Peaster in the 3A Region I quarterfinal. Boyd took the first set before dropping the next three to the talented Lady Greyhounds in the 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 loss.

The setback did not damper the strong season in which the Lady Yellowjackets met many of their goals – including an unbeaten run through District 8-3A and winning an area title.

“You saw the list of goals. We reached every one minus the region tournament,” Crafton said. “Going in [as the first seed] we had a really tough draw with Peaster. But I’m proud of the girls for going after all their goals.

“Burn the ships was our motto all year long.”

The Lady Yellowjackets will be strong again next year returning the bulk of their lineup. They will also add from an unbeaten junior varsity.

“We’re still going to be strong,” Crafton said. “The spots we’re losing, we have people in those positions.”