Volleyball: Boyd rolls past Jacksboro

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Volleyball

On the back wall of Dusty Crafton’s office is a sheet of paper with goals for the team that is signed by the Boyd Lady Yellowjacket players.

“One of the goals is going 14-0 in district. The goal of going unbeaten means something to them,” Crafton explained. “Putting it on paper and signing it means something.”

The Lady Yellowjackets continued working to make that pledge a reality Tuesday.

The Lady Yellowjackets (30-3) moved to 6-0 in district with the sweep of Jacksboro 25-7, 25-9, 25-10.

With the 15th straight district victory, Boyd moved within a match of sweeping the first half of league play. The Lady Yellowjackets closed out the first half Friday at home against City View.

Crafton does not expect her team to let up.

“They are working so their future looks brighter,” Crafton said. “We may be doing a warm-up drill, but we’re working so we can get better.”

The Lady Yellowjackets were dominant offensively against Jacksboro, hitting .385.

Kayleigh Pappajohn put down 13 kills, hitting .579. Jacey Cate, Jordyn Todd and Laney Pellegrini finished with seven kills each.

“We have a lot of weapons. Luckily our kids are consistent where we can go to the right side or the middle and be successful,” Crafton said.

Morgan Abbott doled out 32 assists.

Jordyn Todd served five aces. Abbott added three.

Defensively, Larrin Maxwell made 11 digs.