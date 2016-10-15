Volleyball: Boyd hammers Henrietta

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Volleyball

Jordyn Todd hammered 15 kills during the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets’ quick sweep of Henrietta Tuesday.

Boyd (34-3) won 25-10, 25-16, 25-15 to move to 10-0 in District 8-3A.

Todd led an offensive barrage by Boyd. The Lady Yellowjackets finished with 35 kills.

Kayleigh Pappajohn added nine.

Morgan Abbott handed out 24 assists to go along with her three kills.

Keynzie Todd made 12 digs and Larrin Maxwell 11.

Boyd will take on Nocona at home at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Lady Yellowjackets take on Holliday in its home finale Tuesday.