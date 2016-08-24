Volleyball: Boyd enters 3A poll

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

After securing their second straight tournament title over the weekend, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets entered the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 3A top 10 Monday.

Boyd (17-1) checked in at No. 8 in the newest poll.

The Lady Yellowjackets reached No. 11 last October in the poll after winning the 9-3A title.

Boyd rolled through the Fort Worth Brewer Tournament, going 9-0.

The Lady Yellowjackets beat 6A Keller Timber Creek in the final 25-22, 18-25, 25-17.

Boyd was without stellar sophomore libero Larrin Maxwell in the tournament due to illness. Senior hitter Keynzie Todd moved to the defensive spot and finished with 103 digs.

“Keynzie did better for us as each game went,” said Boyd coach Dusty Crafton. “She is a solid defensive player for us, but plays left back which is totally different then middle back where she had to play as the libero for us.”

Crafton said other players also had to shift to new spots with no practice.

“I was very impressed with our girls’ resolve in the face of adversity,” Crafton said. “They showed determination and belief in our theme this year, ‘Burn the Ship,’ which means no surrender, no going back.”

Jordyn Todd put down 115 kills in the nine games, hitting .395. Kayleigh Pappajohn also finished with a kill percentage above .300 with 101 kills.

Morgan Abbott handed out 233 assists over the tournament.