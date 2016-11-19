Volleyball: Berryhill adds award

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Camryn Berryhill, the Northwest career leader in kills, added another honor to her extensive resume.

Berryhill earned a share of the Offensive Player of the Year in District 6-5A.

Berryhill’s strong hitting on the outside led the Lady Texans to 30-13 record and a trip to the second round of the playoffs.

Northwest senior Bailey Cagle earned blocker of the year in the league.

Northwest junior setter Analise Lucio made the first team. Lucio set the school record for assists in a season. Oakley O’Dell and Lexi Ihrig earned second-team selections.