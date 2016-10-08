Volleyball: Banding together – Boyd players rally around coach in sweep of Paradise

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Throughout the Boyd High School gym Tuesday night, fans adorned purple shirts with “Webb Together” on the back.

The shirts, originally part of the school’s Purple Out Cancer awareness fundraiser, turned into a remembrance of the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets’ coach Dusty Crafton’s younger brother Zac Webb, who died Monday. He was battling lung cancer.

With her team rallied around her and her family members in the stands, Crafton was on the bench the next night. Buoyed by the emotion of the evening, Boyd quickly swept rival Paradise to remain unbeaten in District 8-3A.

Boyd (32-3) won 25-6, 25-11, 25-7.

“It was very emotional. It meant a lot to us because we were playing for something more than ourselves. We usually do, but this event meant more,” said Boyd senior outside hitter Kayleigh Pappajohn.

“With everything that’s happened, we fight not just for Coach Crafton’s family but Coach Crafton herself because she’s done so much for us.”

Before the match, Paradise players presented Crafton with roses, showing their respect.

“My heart goes out to her,” said Paradise coach Karin Essig.

For Crafton, attending the match with her team was a chance for normalcy.

“This morning was the first time I was alone. Being alone was the most emotional part for me. I broke down at home,” Crafton said. “But when you know you have people depending on you, it helps you through things. I knew I needed to come. It’s a lesson. A lesson for these girls. Sometimes bad things happen, but we have to make sure we’re strong enough to keep going and make those people our purpose. Make them our motivation for doing things the way we do.”

She was not alone at the game, with her entire family and her brother’s wife Lindsey attending.

“It was really emotional. I’m so thankful my family was able to be here and Lindsey [Webb] was able to be here. That took a lot of strength on her part,” Crafton said. “She told me when she hugged me that he’s watching. That’s something I will always remember and keep in mind.”

From the opening serve, Boyd refused to give an inch, dominating in every facet. The Lady Yellowjackets hit .386 with 34 kills. Five different players landed kills.

“We played amazing. We just had this fire in us,” Pappajohn said.

Pappajohn and freshman middle blocker Laney Pellegrini led the Lady Yellowjackets with nine kills apiece.

Jordyn Todd added eight kills and Jacey Cate five.

“They attacked the ball well. We didn’t get our block over,” Essig said. “We didn’t have much going for us.”

Morgan Abbott earned 28 assists to go along with two kills.

Crafton credited Abbott for the balance offensively.

“She did a good job of spreading it around again,” Crafton said. “You have to have good passes to use your middles.”

The Lady Yellowjackets earned 19 points at the service line with aces. Keynzie Todd served seven aces. Larrin Maxwell and Jordyn Todd landed four aces apiece.

“We served very aggressively. That’s something we have not done,” Crafton said. “That’s something we’ve been working on and something we have to do. The serve can be an offensive weapon if we use it right.”

Boyd’s hitting and serving kept Paradise out of system most of the night. Paradise managed only 10 kills. Ashley Kosman had three. Gracie Barnett, Harley Mayfield and Saylea Mayfield finished with two each.

Defensively, Maddie Mitschke made eight digs and Saylea Mayfield seven.

Boyd jumped out to big leads in all three sets. The Lady Yellowjackets scored 16 of the first 17 points of the match on the way to winning the first set by 19.

Boyd built a 16-4 edge in the second set.

Pellegrini’s kill and a Maxwell ace put Boyd up 19-3 in the third game.

Macey McCune’s ace made it 23-5.

Harley Mayfield’s block stopped Boyd momentarily. But two Paradise hitting errors put an end to the emotional night and Boyd victory.

“We hurt for each other. We have some other players on our team that have family members that are dealing with cancer,” Crafton said. “It touches close to home with them. They grieve with me, and they wanted to battle tonight for those people they care about.”