Volleyball: Argyle holds off Decatur in district finale – Reversed call turns pivotal game

Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Falling down early, Decatur fought back with a 5-0 run to take a lead in the third and appeared to reach set point when the ball was called out.

Suddenly the whistle blew and after a discussion the call was reversed, opening the door for Argyle to score five of the final six points and take the pivotal set.

“When the refs reverse a call, you get roweled and start messing up,” said Decatur senior setter Haley Griffin. “All the nerves hit us at once, and Argyle had the momentum.”

Argyle rode that momentum through the fourth set, closing out the match and completing its sweep of District 9-4A.

Argyle took the match 30-28, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18, beating Decatur for the second time in four sets during league play.

“A call is a call,” said Decatur coach Claire Gay. “We didn’t lose because of a call. We lost because we couldn’t gain our composure for the next five points.”

Decatur fell into a tie for second with Krum at 7-3. The two teams flipped for the second playoff seed after the match with Decatur winning. The Lady Eagles will open the playoffs with a bi-district match against the third-place team out of District 10-4A next week.

Decatur enters the playoffs having won four of five.

“We’ve definitely improved and are making strides,” Gay said. “We have to compete hard every set from here on.”

Against Argyle, Decatur traded shots throughout. But the Lady Eagles also missed opportunities, especially at the service line. Decatur had 13 errors and served at 86 percent with only five aces.

Decatur gave away five points on service errors in the opening set, including two past the 25th point.

“We were horrible serving tonight,” Gay said. “I’m not saying that we couldn’t serve to put the ball in play, but we put zero pressure on them to keep them out of system and from getting the ball to their big hitters.”

Decatur hit .171 with 40 kills. Kelsie Worley buried 15, including five in the second and third sets.

Satasha Kostelecky added 11 kills to go along with eight blocks.

A Kostelecky block put Decatur up 23-19 in the third set and on the verge of going up 2-1.

Paxton McGlinch and White kills trimmed the Decatur lead to two. Then McGlinch sent a shot deep toward the back line. The ball was originally called out, giving Decatur set point at 24-21.

The call was then reversed after an official ruled that a Decatur defender had dove and touched the ball before it went out of bounds. Argyle got the point and two more to take the lead on an Allison White block. White, who finished with 16 kills, eventually landed the set clincher.

Argyle led wire to wire in the fourth set with Halee Van Poppel landing four of her 17 kills over the match-sealing game.

Decatur couldn’t hold a 19-15 lead in the opening set. An Allison White kill and Decatur hitting error gave Arygle the victory in extra points.

Decatur bounced back, getting a 19-15 lead in the second set on a kill by Raena Slate. Decatur held on to tie the match.

Slate finished with four kills.

Decatur played solid on the back row with 93 digs. Maclaine Lowery made 30 to lead five Decatur players in double figures.