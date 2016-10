By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Volleyball, Volleyball

The Alvord Lady Bulldogs’ two-match winning streak in District 9-2A came to an end Tuesday.

Graford handed Alvord a 25-10, 25-12, 25-16 loss.

Alvord (14-11) fell to 2-4 in the league.

Christina Thomas recorded five kills. Kinly Walker had four kills.

Kendall Connolly handed out eight assists.

Randi Taylor made 34 digs.

The Lady Bulldogs take on Bryson at home at 11 a.m. Saturday. Alvord will play host to Ranger Tuesday.