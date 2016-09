By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Volleyball, Volleyball

The Alvord Lady Bulldogs swept Prairie Valley 25-15, 25-21, 25-13 Tuesday to move to 8-7 on the season.

Kinly Walker led the Lady Bulldogs with five kills and three aces. Christina Thomas added four kills and Kaely Beaver three.

Kendall Connolly handed out 13 assists.

Defensively, Randi Taylor made 35 digs. Connolly had 32.