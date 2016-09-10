Volleyball: Alvord beats Saint Jo

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Volleyball, Volleyball

The Alvord Lady Bulldogs kept their momentum rolling into Saturday’s District 9-2A opener Tuesday with a win over Saint Jo.

Alvord (11-7) won in four games 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 25-13. The Lady Bulldogs have won seven straight.

Christina Thomas led the Alvord attack with nine kills. Kinly Walker added seven kills with four aces. She also made 43 digs.

Brittany Gayler and Kaely Beaver made four kills each.

Kendall Connolly doled out 26 assists.

Randi Taylor recorded 67 digs.

Alvord will open district at Ranger Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs play host to Poolville Tuesday.