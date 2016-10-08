Volleyball: Aledo trips up Northwest again

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Northwest, Northwest Volleyball, Volleyball

The Aledo Lady Bearcats swept a showdown of state-ranked teams for a second time against the Northwest Texans Tuesday.

Aledo, ranked No. 15 in 5A, beat No. 24 Northwest 25-16, 25-15, 25-16.

Northwest (24-11) fell to 5-3 in District 6-5A.

The Lady Texans’ offense was held in check by Aledo, managing only 22 kills and hitting .060 on 83 attacks.

Camryn Berryhill finished with eight kills. Bailey Cagle added four.

Analise Lucio doled out 17 assists and made nine digs. Oakley O’Dell dug eight shots.

Northwest hoped to rebound Friday against Saginaw. The Lady Texans play host to Azle Tuesday.