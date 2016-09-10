SPORTS HEADLINES

Voleyball: Sissies outlast Pilot Point in five

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016
Tough Challenge

TOUGH CHALLENGE – Bridgeport’s Morgen Davidson and Abbi Hatton jump to block a ball during the Sissies’ five-set victory over Pilot Point Tuesday. Hatton finished with 17 kills and four blocks. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

The Bridgeport Sissies held off Pilot Point’s rally Tuesday night to pull off a five-set victory.

The Sissies (13-9) took the tiebreaker game by four to take the match 25-18, 25-15, 17-25, 23-25, 15-11.

“We worked hard to win this match,” said Bridgeport coach Jennifer Ragland. “We came out strong and pulled out the win in the fifth game. I am very proud of my team for fighting hard and finishing strong.”

Abbi Hatton led the Sissies with a solid all-around match with 17 kills and four blocks. She also made 16 digs with only one error.

Morgen Davidson added seven kills with seven blocks. Kristen Grooms finished with five kills.

Jacquelyn Bailey handed out 18 assists and Katie Hudson 17.

Natalie Smith made 15 digs. Beka Powers had 11.

Bridgeport headed to Graham Friday and will be off Tuesday before its final two matches before the District 9-4A opener Sept. 23 at Decatur.

Rallying Together

RALLYING TOGETHER – Bridgeport players celebrate a point during Tuesday’s win. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


