Victory crushes WF Christian, 53-8

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Football, Victory Christian Academy, Victory Christian Academy Football

Cole Reaves rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns as the Victory Christian Patriots blasted Wichita Falls Christian 53-8 Friday night.

Reaves scored on a 35-yard run on the first play of the second half, ending the game as the Patriots reached the 45-point mercy rule.

Reaves also scored on runs of 60 and 23 yards.

Giddeon McPeek ran for two scores, covering 30 and 33 yards. He threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Justin McBride.

Jackson Shriver added a 3-yard touchdown run for the Patriots, who are unbeaten in 11 regular season varsity games.