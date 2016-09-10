Victory blasts UME, 53-0

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Football, Victory Christian Academy, Victory Christian Academy Football

Victory Christian ended another game early with a decisive win over UME Preparatory Academy of Dallas Friday night.

As with their game against WF Christian last week, Victory (3-0) manhandled their opponent until the 45-point mercy rule took effect.

Giddeon McPeek saw the most action, scoring five times in succession — three runs, one pass to Cole Reaves and one 48-yard interception return. McPeek ended the game with 186 yards.

Justin McBride capped the win with a 38-yard pass to Jackson Shriver with 12 seconds left in the second quarter, pushing Victory’s point-difference over UME past the mercy rule line.

Victory finished with 14 first downs to UME’s two.