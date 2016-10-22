Vernon outlasts Bridgeport in 3 OTs

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Bridgeport’s Friday-night stats should have equaled victory, but the Bulls fell short in triple overtime to Vernon, 40-37.



They ended regulation tied at 24, exchanging field goals in the first overtime and touchdowns in the second. The Bulls managed a 24-yard field goal in the third overtime, but Vernon answered with a 2-yard run by Chase Smith to end the game.

Bridgeport’s Jason Faulkenberry opened the scoring with a 28-yard pass to Colton Waters with 5:13 left in the first quarter.

Efrain DeLuna kicked two field goals for the Bulls’ only points in the second quarter. Between DeLuna’s field goals, Smith had a 100-yard kickoff return for the Lions at the 5:30 mark in the second.

Bridgeport didn’t score again until the fourth quarter when Faulkenberry connected with Waters for a 4-yard pass. DeLuna wrapped up the scoring with a 27-yard field goal to tie the game.

The Bulls piled up 516 total yards, compared to Vernon’s 168. They had 28 first downs and completed 26 of 42 passes.