Valley View ushers Chico out of playoffs, 68-20

By Richard Greene | Published Friday, November 11, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Football, Football

The Valley View Eagles provided a rude welcome back to the playoffs to the Chico Dragons after a 15-year absence Thursday night.

Valley View turned three turnovers by Chico on its first three possessions into quick touchdowns to jump out to a 21-0 lead just nine minutes into the game. Valley View collected five Chico turnovers cruising to the 68-20 victory over Chico in the Class 2A Division I Region II bi-district game at Falcon Stadium in Lake Dallas.

“We had a lot of turnovers and made a lot of mistakes,” said Chico coach Lane Wilson. “We’re a young team and that’s what young teams do.

“We were short on bodies. We played four quarters really hard.”

The loss ends Chico’s season at 2-9. The playoff game was the first for Chico since 2001.

“It was amazing. I can’t believe we did it and actually made it here,” said Chico senior quarterback Devon Wilson. “My two older brothers were on good teams with winning seasons and didn’t make it.”

He was one of 10 seniors for the Dragons.

Valley View went up 35-0 early in the second quarter on Clint Epperson’s 45-yard sprint to the end zone. Valley View ran for 173 yards in the first half and 452 in the game.

After the slow start, Chico found some offensive rhythm with Devon Wilson hitting passes on the corner. His 16-yard pass to Curtis Keener got the ball to the 5. A toss to Jarod Blanks put the ball in the end zone from there.

Chico recovered the ensuing onside kick and took seven plays to cash in with a 1-yard run by Nico Starnes, cutting the deficit to 35-13.

“I was happy our offense moved the ball and scored some points,” said Lane Wilson. “We kept battling and trying to battle back. We just didn’t have enough firepower.”

Valley View quarterback Brady Jackson made sure the Dragons didn’t get closer, breaking free for a 40-yard score.

Jackson ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for two more in the first half, leading Valley View to the 42-13 lead.

He added a 31-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, finishing with 155 yards on nine carries. He also threw for 128 yards, completing five of his eight attempts with three touchdowns.

Zackary Mitchell hauled in scoring receptions of nine and 34 yards. Hunter Sparkman caught Jackson’s other touchdown toss of 52 yards.

Sparkman intercepted Devon Wilson twice. Wilson finished 22-for-33 for 186 yards with four picks.

He threw a second touchdown to Erick Martinez with 9:31 left in the third quarter. Martinez caught nine passes for 77 yards.