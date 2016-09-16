Unbeaten Electra rolls past Alvord

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Football, Football

Three seconds before halftime, the Alvord Bulldogs owned a three-point lead they looked on the verge of taking into locker room.

That’s when things unraveled.

Electra’s Drake Cooper hit Xavier Waggoner with a 47-yard pass for a touchdown to close the half and start a 24-point barrage that paved the way for the Tigers’ 57-29 win at Bulldog Stadium.

After the touchdown on the Hail Mary, Montanna Hernandez broke free for a 49-yard sprint to the end zone just 1:23 into the second half. Alvord then gave the ball right back with a fumbled snap on the first offensive play. Electra scored three plays later to break the game open.

“We gave up the quick touchdown on the opening drive of the second half and then had the fumble for the quick turnaround. That turned the game around there,” said Alvord coach Pete Hart.

Electra then powered its way to three more scores in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers rolled up 402 yards on the ground. Cooper rushed for 172 on 13 carries.

He opened the scoring with an 82-yard dash to the end zone on the Tigers’ second possession. He ran for 145 yards in the first half.

Cooper carried the ball just five times in the second half as Electra abandoned the option and started attacking Alvord with a power running game.

“They got away from the option and went to a pure power game,” Hart said. “When a team runs right at you, you’ve got to make the tackle. We had a lot of missed tackles.”

Alvord responded to Cooper’s first scoring run with a 66-yard scoring drive capped with Derrick Creeks taking a screen pass in from 9 yards out.

Creeks caught two passes — both for scores. He also ran for 43 yards on seven carries.

Connor Patterson was 17-for-24 passing for 129 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a score.

In the final minute of the half, Crese Redman took a pass from Patterson and broke a pair of tackles and raced in from 30 yards out. Kaleb Krejcarek hit Tyler Machal with a pass on the two-point try to give Alvord the 15-12 lead.

The lead lasted only 37 seconds. Cooper hit Waggoner for a 40-yard pass to get into Alvord territory. Then on an incomplete pass, the Tigers were called for tripping. The penalty pushed Electra back to the 47 with the three seconds left before half.

Cooper floated the ball into the end zone for the 6-3 Waggoner to pull down the touchdown.

“We had kids in position. We’ve got to learn to make plays when we have a chance,” Hart said.

The Bulldogs fell to 2-2. Alvord has two games left before the start of District 5-2A Division I play.

“We’ve got a lot to work on,” said Redman, who ran for 43 yards. “It’s still predistrict. We’ve still got time to get where we need to be.”