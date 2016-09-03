Trio leads Bulls past Burkburnett, 27-14

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Behind the passing of Jason Faulkenberry, running of Grayson Mathes and kicking of Efrain DeLuna, the Bridgeport Bulls took the bite out of the Burkburnett Bulldogs with a 27-14 road victory Friday.

Faulkenberry tossed two touchdown passes to Michael Cole that covered eight and 66 yards.

Faulkenberry threw for 235 yards, completing 28 of his 44 attempts.

Mathes ran for 78 yards on 19 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown. DeLuna kicked field goals of 18 and 42 yards and added three PAT kicks.

The Bull defense controlled Burkburnett’s offense, holding the Bulldogs to 16 yards rushing. Burkburnett managed 185 yards through the air.