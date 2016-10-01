Tornadoes rally past Dragons, 32-27

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

The Gainesville State School Tornadoes used a pair of long fourth-quarter touchdown passes to down the Chico Dragons 32-27 Friday night.

A 50-yard touchdown toss with 3:30 left pushed the Tornadoes over the top.

Gainesville State School finished with 267 yards through the air. The Tornadoes’ quarterback ran for two scores and threw for three more.

The Dragons jumped out to a 7-0 lead with Logan Ellis’ 25-yard punt return.

Chico held a 21-12 halftime lead after Curtis Keener’s 16-yard run and Jared Blanks’ 6-yard touchdown pass to Erick Martinez.

Cameron Weatherly scored the Dragons’ lone second-half touchdown on a 5-yard run.

Keener finished with 153 yards on seven carries.

Chico ran for 408 yards.

The Dragons start District 5-2A Division I play next week, heading to Seymour.