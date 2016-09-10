Tolar keeps Boyd winless, 36-14

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

A chance for the first win of the season fell flat as Boyd lost to Tolar Friday.

The Yellowjackets (0-3) couldn’t keep up with Tolar’s explosive offense, with Boyd’s offense racking up 233 total yards to their opponent’s 559.

Tolar quarterback Colby Trinkle completed 20 of 36 passes for 360 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Boyd managed to score twice — on a 38-yard run by Garrett Moran in the second quarter and a 12-yard pass from Kody Risenhoover to Moran late in the fourth.

Moran rushed for 144 yards on 16 carries, making up more than half of Boyd’s total offense.

The Yellowjackets finished with 192 yards rushing and 41 yards passing.