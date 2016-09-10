Texans score win over rival, move to 3-0

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

The Northwest Texans improved to 3-0 on the season Friday night with a 28-10 victory over Byron Nelson at Northwest ISD Stadium.

The Texans struck first, scoring on a 5-yard pass to Jordan Ames from Prince Mavula early in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

Nelson had a touchdown called back on the ensuing drive on a holding penalty.

The Bobcats tied it up in the second quarter on a 47-yard pass to Tyler Milliken from Eli Rusche.

Mavula would throw two more touchdown passes in the second half to Gavin Holmes (75 yards) and Carson Hickman (23 yards) and rush for a third to lift Northwest to victory.

Syrus Moore rushed for 176 yards in the game for the Texans.