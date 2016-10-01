Texans, Moore rush past Brewer

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

The Northwest Texans remain perfect on the year.

The Texans moved to 5-0 and 2-0 in District 6-5A with a 51-34 victory over Fort Worth Brewer Friday night.



Syrus Moore scored on touchdown runs of 71, 15, 34 and 54 yards. The senior running back finished with 211 yards on 15 carries. He scored three times in the second half to put the game away.

Prince Mavula added three scoring passes through the air, completing 15 of his 25 attempts for 253 yards.

Northwest piled up 459 yards.

After falling behind 7-0 in the first minute of the game, Moore responded with a 71-yard dash to the end zone to tie the game.

A safety after Brewer snapped the ball out of the end zone put the Texans up 9-7. Mavula made it 16-7 with a 36-yard pass to Gavin Holmes.

Holmes caught nine passes for 185 yards.

Mavula hit Jordan Ames and Leo Saldana with touchdown passes of 11 and 10 yards to put the Texans up 30-20 at halftime.

Northwest will return home to play Saginaw Friday.