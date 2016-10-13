Texans defense forces 5 turnovers in 31-21 win

By Richard Greene | Published Friday, October 14, 2016

The Boswell Pioneers rolled up yards and continually threatened to score in the second half Thursday night.

But Tanner Savoy and the Northwest Texans’ defense made the big plays near the goal line, including forcing three turnovers, to turn Boswell away. Savoy picked off a pair of passes inside the 10-yard line as Northwest held on for the 31-21 victory at Northwest ISD Stadium.



“I was just reading the quarterback’s eyes,” Savoy said. “I’ve been watching film so I could make plays.”

Savoy intercepted Boswell quarterback Brayden Thomas three times with the final one coming with in the final two minutes to seal the win.

“Unbelievable. The way he was bouncing around before the game and the pep in his step he had, I knew he was going to have a good game,” said Northwest coach Bill Poe. “I’m extremely proud of him. He’s been a steady Eddie and been a very intelligent player for us all year long. To get those three picks tonight was phenomenal.”

Northwest continues its amazing turnaround. After going 1-9 last year, the Texans moved to 7-0 and 4-0 in District 6-5A, virtually assuring themselves of a playoff berth.

“It’s unbelievable and almost surreal. At the same time, it’s not because this group of guys has worked extremely hard all through the offseason and summer,” Poe said. “The success we’re having is a byproduct of them putting in the time and effort.

“There is still a lot of work to be done. This was a big game for us as far as reaching one of our goals as far as making the playoffs. This doesn’t guarantee it, but gets us one step closer.”

The Texans jumped on Boswell, scoring on the third play of the game. Prince Mavula hit Gavin Holmes with the first of two 58-yard touchdown passes. The second long-distance scoring connection for the duo rallied Northwest from a 14-7 deficit and tied the game.

Holmes finished with nine catches for 163 yards. Mavula threw for 330 yards and two scores with two interceptions. He added a third score with a 2-yard run.

The Texans grabbed the 21-14 halftime lead with linebacker Caden McDonald picking off a Thomas pass on the sideline and taking it 54 yards for the touchdown.

“It was a game-changer. He rolled out and threw it right to me,” McDonald said. “I knew my defenders were going to block for me. I wouldn’t have scored without them.”

McDonald’s pick was the first of five turnovers forced by the Northwest defense. To go along with four picks, the Texans forced a fumble forced at the goal line in the opening minute of the fourth quarter that was recovered for a touchback.

“I’m extremely proud of the defense and the way they played — creating turnovers and winning the turnover battle,” Poe said. “Offensively we were on a roller coaster. We had some good spots and some bad spots. [The defense] kept us in the game.”

Boswell, which outgained Northwest 406-387, finished 1-for-4 in the red zone.

Northwest senior running back Syrus Moore eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season in the second quarter. He finished with 74 yards on 21 carries.