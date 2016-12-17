Swimming: Decatur relay finishes eighth at TISCA meet

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Swiming, Swimming

The Decatur girls 400 freestyle relay finished eighth in the finals of Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association 5A Invitational last weekend in Frisco.

Allie Blevins, Jennifer Morehart, Milly Rowden and Lizey Rowden teamed to swim at 3:57.6 on the relay.

Blevins took seventh in the 500 in 5:33.9.

The 200 freestyle relay of Morehart, Blevins, Bleu Davis and Lizey Rowden finished 13th in 1:47.34.

The 200 medley relay of Milly Rowden, Morehart, Blevins and Lizey Rowden took 15th in 2:03.04.

Lizey Rowden made the top 16 in the 50 freestyle after swim-off with two other swimmers. She turned in a 26.03.

Milly Rowden was 15th in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.93.

Decatur swimmers are off until Jan. 10 when they swim in the The Colony Dual. Decatur will have two meets before the 6-5A meet Jan. 21 in Keller.