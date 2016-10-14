Starnes, Chico rally to beat Olney

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

With just 81 seconds left in the game, the Chico Dragons’ slim lead disappeared and in all-likelihood so did their chance to snap a playoff drought dating back to 2001.

“No one thought we were going to win. They thought the season was over,” said sophomore Nico Starnes.

But seconds later, Starnes wrote a new script. Fielding the kickoff at his 23-yard line, Starnes broke through an opening and outsprinted the Olney coverage team for a 77-yard game-winning kickoff return in the 20-14 victory at Dragon Stadium.



“I just knew I needed to get to the end zone for the team,” Starnes said. “I had a lot of blockers in front of me. They did good.”

Starnes’ return put the Dragons in the driver’s seat for one of the four playoff spots in the five-team District 5-2A Division I with two games remaining.

“We’re not in yet, but with two games to go our chances are good [to make the playoffs],” said Chico coach Lane Wilson. “We haven’t been since 2001. We have to keep fighting and keep playing hard.”

The Dragons led from the third play of the game until Olney’s Bradly Garcia broke free for a 20-yard dash to pay dirt with 1:21 left in the game. Garcia added the point-after to put Olney up 14-13.

Garcia’s touchdown was set up by a 2-yard punt that gave Olney the ball at the Chico 32.

After Garcia’s score, Wilson called his team together.

“I just told them don’t give up and keep fighting. We’d put together a kickoff return,” Wilson said.

Starnes, who rushed for nine yards on seven carries, delivered on Wilson’s words.

“He’s a big-play guy. He’s explosive,” Wilson said. “Anytime we get the ball in his hands good things can happen.”

The Chico Dragons clung to a 7-0 halftime lead over Olney thanks in large part to Jared Blanks. The junior defensive back picked off a pair of passes deep in the Dragons’ end of the field to thwart Olney’s scoring chances.

He picked off John Montgomery at the 21-yard line with 2:11 to go in the first quarter. Then in the middle of the second, Blanks stepped in front of a Montgomery pass at the 7-yard line.

The Dragons couldn’t convert the opportunities into points.

The Dragons did take advantage of an Olney facemask call on the opening possession of the game. Curtis Keener broke free for a 42-yard sprint down the sidelines to the end zone just more than a minute into the game.

Keener rushed for 53 yards on 13 carries.

Chico built a 13-0 lead in the third quarter with Devon Wilson hitting Kolton Forbus behind the Olney coverage for a 70-yard touchdown.

Wilson completed 17 of his 22 attempts for 183 yards.

Montgomery cut the deficit to six later in the frame with a 81-yard sprint to pay dirt.

Montgomery finished with 147 yards on 26 attempts.