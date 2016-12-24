Show Stoppers: 2016 All-Wise Volleyball Team

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Chico, Chico Volleyball, Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Northwest, Northwest Volleyball, Volleyball

CO-MVPS

Haley Griffin

Decatur, senior

The TAVC 4A Setter of the Year handed out 1,111 assists and served 58 aces with 151 kills and 374 digs, while leading Decatur to the 4A Region II quarterfinal.

Britton Petty

Chico, senior

The 2A TAVC Setter of the Year and 9-2A Offensive MVP set the ball 1,569 times in leading Chico to the 2A Region II tournament. She put down 55 kills and served 109 aces.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Camryn Berryhill

Northwest, senior

The 6-5A Offensive Player of the Year owns the school record for kills. She tallied 512 kills and hit .307 in leading Northwest to the second round of the playoffs.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Bailey Cagle

Northwest, senior

The 5-6A Blocker of the Year made 121 blocks and put down 368 kills. She hit .413 for the area finalists.

Satasha Kostelecky

Decatur, sophomore

The 4A TAVC first-team pick made 133 blocks and recorded 337 kills for the region quarterfinalists.

SETTER OF THE YEAR

Morgan Abbott

Boyd, senior

The 8-3A Setter of the Year handed out 1,248 assists with 236 digs and 46 aces in leading Boyd to the region quarterfinal and 40-5 record.

SERVER OF THE YEAR

Keynzie Todd

Boyd, senior

The 8-3A Server of the Year was lethal at the service line with her pinpoint accuracy. She recorded 76 aces and served at a 96.2 percent clip.

LIBERO OF THE YEAR

Maclaine Lowery

Decatur, senior

The four-year starter and 4A TAVC Defensive Player of the Year made 744 digs and served 75 aces. She was also 9-4A Libero of the Year.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Laney Pellegrini

Boyd, freshman

Joining the Boyd rotation at the start of District 8-3A play, she added a big spark on offense and defense. She landed 114 kills and made 16 blocks.

FIRST TEAM

Analise Lucio

Northwest, junior

The 6-5A first-team setter set the school record with her 1,233 assists. She also made 336 digs and landed 158 kills.

Kiley Marburger

Chico, senior

The 2A TAVC selection and 9-2A first-team pick racked up 279 kills and served 41 aces for the region semifinalists.

Larrin Maxwell

Boyd, sophomore

The 8-3A first-team selection made 512 digs as the Boyd libero.

Oakley O’Dell

Northwest, senior

The outside hitter landed 263 kills and made 317 digs to earn second-team 6-5A.

Kayleigh Pappajohn

Boyd, senior

The 3A TAVC pick and 8-3A’s most valuable hitter landed a team-high 511 kills and made 334 digs.

Jordyn Todd

Boyd, sophomore

The 8-3A Co-MVP and 3A TAVC selection buried 484 kills and added 41 aces and 270 digs.

Kelsie Worley

Decatur, senior

The 4A TAVC pick led the Lady Eagles with 444 kills and served 26 aces.

SECOND TEAM

Abbi Hatton

Bridgeport, senior

The Sissies’ leader in kills earned a District 9-4A first-team selection.

Lexi Ihrig

Northwest, senior

The 6-5A second-team libero made 500 digs for the Lady Texans.

Raven Leal

Chico, senior

The 9-2A pick put down 302 aces and served 84 aces for the region semifinalists.

Saylea Mayfield

Paradise, junior

The first-team 8-3A selection handed out 199 assists and put down 68 kills in playing setter and right-side hitter.

Raena Slate

Decatur, senior

The second-team 9-4A pick landed 206 kills and made 490 digs. She served up 42 aces.

Kinly Walker

Alvord, sophomore

The 9-2A pick played multiple spots. She made 555 digs and landed 155 kills.

HONORABLE MENTION

ALVORD: Randi Taylor, Christina Thomas, Kendall Connolly, Brittany Gayler

BRIDGEPORT: Natalie Smith

BOYD: Jacey Cate

CHICO: Michaela Martin, Sarah Martin, Laynee North

DECATUR: Abbie Heiens, Kallie Boner, Madison Lowery, Harper Lowery

PARADISE: Ashley Kosman, Gracie Barnett, Maddie Mitschke